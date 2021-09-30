Police Constable Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Exam Answer Key released, here is the direct link to check

Police Constable Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021 is currently provisional. After the objections are received by the exam conducting body, a final answer key will be released.

Police Constable Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021 has been released by the exam conducting body today, September 30, 2021. The answer key is for the examination held on September 25 and 26, 2021. Candidates should note that they can raise objections to this answer key till 1 October 2021. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021 is currently provisional. After the objections are received by the exam conducting body, a final answer key will be released. The result of Punjab Police exam will be calculated on the basis of final answer key. Candidates can check the required date and answer key here.

Candidates should note that if the candidates want to raise the objection, then they will have to pay the fee for the same. If they do not deposit that fee, their objections will not be considered. The result of the examination will be released after the arrival of the final Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021.

BPSC Notification 2021: BPSC has issued notification for recruitment to these posts, apply like this

How to check Punjab Police Answer Key 2021

To check the answer key of Punjab Police Recruitment Exam, candidates first visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in.

The Recruitment tab will appear on the homepage of the website, click on it.

Now Punjab Police Recruitment Exam will be coming in the Recruitment tab, click on it. Now a new page will open in front of you.

On the new page you will get the link of Constable Vacancy exam Answer Key, click on it. Now you have to submit your login details by entering application number and password.

After submitting the Police Constable Exam Answer Key 2021 will be displayed in front of you. Apart from this, your response seat will also be here.

The direct link to check the answer key is https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/31526/71519/login.html.

Police Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for recruitment to these posts, you will get salary up to Rs 63,000 per month