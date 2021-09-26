Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Constable Posts at odishapolice.gov.in before 4 October. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable. interested candidates Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 official website for odishapolice.gov.in But you can apply online on or before 4 October. The computer-based examination for recruitment to these posts is likely to be conducted from November 15 to November 20, 2021.

Through this process, 244 vacant posts of Constable (Communication) will be recruited in Odisha Police Signal Service on contract basis under Home Department of the State Government. Selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts of constable will be done through written examination and physical efficiency test. (PET) will be done on the basis of marks obtained.

For recruitment to the post of constable, the candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination in Science subjects with Physics, Chemistry and Maths or Electronics or Statistics or Computer Science or Information Technology from a recognized Board or three years Diploma in Engineering subjects. needed. Also the age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 23 years as on 1st January 2021. However, there will be a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for SC/ ST/ SEBC/ Women candidates as per government rules. Whereas, OBC category candidates will get 3 years relaxation in age limit. For detailed information on educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check the official notification.

Constable Recruitment 2021 Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in till 4 October. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.220. However, SC/ ST category candidates will not have to pay the application fee.

