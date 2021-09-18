Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply online for constable posts at odishapolice.gov.in. Check here for complete details

Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police has issued notification for recruitment to the post of Constable. Interested and eligible candidates Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 You can apply online for the post through the official website odishapolice.gov.in on or before 4 October. The application process has been started from 13th September.

Through this process, 244 posts of Constable (Communication) will be recruited. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of written test and physical efficiency test (PET). Let us inform that the computer-based examination for recruitment to the constable posts is likely to be conducted from November 15 to November 20, 2021. There will be two objective type papers in this exam. In Paper I, candidates will be asked questions from Odia Language, English Language, Arithmetic, Aptitude Test and Logical Reasoning etc. Whereas, the second paper will have questions from Physics and Computer Science of class 12th level. This exam will be of 100 marks. In which the first paper will be of 25 marks and the second paper will be of 75 marks. There will also be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Constable Recruitment 2021 Candidates should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination in Science subjects from a recognized board or three years Diploma in Engineering subjects. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format on the official website odishapolice.gov.in till 4 October. For redressal of any problem faced at the time of application, candidates can contact the helpdesk no. You can contact on 9513850031. Apart from this, candidates can also mail to [email protected] For more details, candidates can check the official website.

