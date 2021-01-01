Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for the recruitment of female and male constable, these candidates will be able to apply, read full details

Himachal Pradesh Police (HP Police) Citizen Portal for Recruitment to the Post of 1334 Constable (Male, Female and Driver)hppolice.gov.in A notification has been issued on Out of 1334 posts, 932 posts are for male constable, 311 are for female constable and rest are for driver. HP Constable Online Online Registration will start from 01 October 2021. Candidates who have the essential qualification and other eligibility criteria can submit their application till 31 October 2021 at recruitmenthppolice.gov.in.

Candidates can check more details about HP Police Recruitment 2021 like post details, educational qualification, age limit, application process etc. To apply for these posts, the minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and maximum age of 25 years as on October 31, 2021. Candidates who have passed 10+2 or any other equivalent examination from a recognized board or institute can apply for these posts.

Reserve category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules. Candidates should note that no information will be considered again for changing any information after the submission of the application form. While filling the application form, applicants have to submit relevant documents like scanned photograph, scanned signature and other documents.

The application fee can be paid by the candidates online through net banking or debit and credit cards. The payment can also be made through offline mode by depositing the fee at any SBI branch. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and a written test.

Candidates will also have to give a written test which will be of 80 marks. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour. The marks obtained in the written examination, height of the candidates and verification of certificates will be taken into consideration while preparing the final merit list.

