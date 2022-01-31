Police constable walked 22 kms with prisoners, videio viral bihar

Bihar Police is once again in the headlines for its strange exploits. The latest case is from Vaishali district of the state where a video is going viral. It can be seen in this video that some policemen have left on foot to take the prisoners to the jail. According to reports, the policemen traveled 22 km on foot and took the prisoners to the jail.

It is being told that the police of Mahua police station had arrested four accused in the case of attacking the police team. When it came to sending the four to jail, the SHO said that the vehicle would not be available for this. When the constables asked the Thanedar that how would they go so far with the prisoners, the SHO said that take them on foot.

The angry soldiers also set out on foot with the prisoners. The soldiers handcuffed the prisoners and started taking them to jail on foot. During this, people made videos of this incident at many places along the way, which is now going viral on social media. After this video surfaced, Bihar Police is getting a lot of grit.

During this, people asked the soldiers why they were walking to the jail 22 km away with the prisoners. On this, he referred to the anger and order of the Thanedar and said that after that he set out on a 22-km journey on foot.

The soldiers told about the whole matter that when they asked the police station for a car to take the prisoners to the jail, they refused. On being asked how he would go so far, the SHO angrily said to take him on foot. After this there was no other way, so the prisoners were handcuffed and left on foot. They said that it would take them about 3 hours to reach Hajipur, but if the sahib has ordered, then the prisoners will have to be taken.