Police fatally shoot North Carolina man throwing Molotov cocktails near officers, setting cars on fire



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Police have shot dead a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails at officers and setting fire to a car outside a North Carolina police station on Saturday afternoon.

According to Fox 8, Police Chief Estella Patterson told a news conference that the incident began around 1:20 a.m. when an officer saw a man setting fire to a car.

Houston Police Show Bodycam Clashes With Armed Suspects Involved In Criminal Activity

The officer then called for a backup and three other officers appeared in the parking lot. Officers ordered the man to stop, but he continued to throw Molotov cocktails, even throwing them at an officer.

“Several officers then dropped their weapons, and the man was hit more than once,” Patterson said.

Police then tried to save the man’s life by removing him from the burning vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital but died.

Retired Las Vegas officer who responded to the harvest festival shoot reveals what ‘always’ is in his bag

According to Patterson, there were body cameras and cameras active outside the police station, who said he planned to appeal to a judge to release body camera footage.

Patterson explained that he did not know how many shots were fired or how many were injured.

The police chief said the incident was under investigation and a report would be released in the coming days.

Minnesota Police Body Cam Shows Dante Wright’s Mother: ‘I’ll sue you’

The FBI was notified of the shooting, and Patterson said the results of the investigation would be sent to the Wake County District Attorney.

The street where the shooting took place was closed for several hours after the incident was revealed during the investigation.