Police – Gadget Clock

A 15-year-old lady was killed in what’s believed to be a hit-and-run incident involving a faculty bus in Brooklyn Monday morning, police mentioned.

Round 8 a.m., the lady was struck on the nook of Bedford Avenue and Avenue P in Midwood, in response to police, proper subsequent to James Madison Excessive College. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the teenager laying on the street, with accidents according to being struck by a car.

The lady was pronounced useless on the scene.

The sufferer’s identification has not but been launched. Police later confirmed that it was a faculty bus that struck the teenager, although that bus has not but been discovered.

An investigation is ongoing.