Police – Gadget Clock

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in the foot in Harlem Saturday evening, and police officials said the department was chasing down three suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.

The shooting took place around West 126th Street and Broadway around 5:30 p.m., police confirmed. The off-duty officer’s condition is believed to be non-life-threatening.

The officer is the seventh shot in New York City in 36 days, and comes just four days after another off-duty officer was shot in Queens while driving his personal vehicle to work.

The officer was stopped at a traffic light when the suspects allegedly walked up to his vehicle and knocked on the window with a gun. When he got out of the car, the suspects allegedly opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, before taking off.

Tuesday’s shooting came as New York police prepared to pay tribute to one of two young officers killed by gunfire while answering a call for help on Jan. 22 in Harlem. Officer Wilbert Mora’s funeral was held Wednesday morning. Jason Rivera was eulogized and posthumously promoted to detective the week before.

The officer, who is expected to recover after getting shot while stopped at a traffic light in Queens, became the sixth NYPD officer shot in the span of a month.Gadget Clock’s Gaby Acevedo reports.