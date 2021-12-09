Police – Gadget Clock





A gunman fired several shots at an off-duty NYPD officer late Wednesday but no one was hurt, according to police.

Police say the officer was sitting in his own car around 11:30 p.m. near 154th Street and Macombs Place in Manhattan when a man approached him, displaying a firearm. It’s unclear if the man was attempting to steal the car or whether the incident was a robbery attempt but the off-duty cop didn’t comply with the suspect’s demands and the gunman opened fire.

Bullets struck the car but the officer wasn’t injured, police said.

The suspect then fled in a silver vehicle and no other information was immediately available.