Police Handling of CT Woman’s Death Leaves Family Outraged – Gadget Clock





There are new questions relating to the police investigation into the courting app loss of life of a younger lady in Connecticut, as her household blasted the police division’s “careless” dealing with of the case from the very begin.

Other than their anguish from shedding a daughter and a sister, the household of Lauren Smith-Fields is outraged and disgusted at how they are saying the Bridgeport Police Division has investigated the mysterious loss of life of the 23-year-old.

“They wished us to neglect about our daughter, their sister, our cherished one,” mentioned mom Shantell Fields. “They thought they had been simply going to throw her away like she was rubbish, like she wasn’t vital, like she didn’t have members of the family who cherished her. We’re combating for her.”

Smith-Fields’ brother, Lakeem Jetter, known as the police division “careless” for the way the case has been investigated, saying there was “no concern, no look after the household, about how we felt, our grief, our ache — none of that.”

The I-Staff obtained a police report of the response to a 911 name from Smith-Fields’ residence on the morning of Dec. 12, from a white male recognized as Matthew LaFountain. The investigator famous he was trembling and visibly shaken.

LaFountain advised investigators he and Smith-Fields met on the courting app Bumble. Once they met up in particular person, the 2 started consuming photographs of tequila earlier than Smith-Fields grew to become ailing, he mentioned, and that they later performed some video games, ate some meals and began to look at a film.

LaFountain advised police he carried Smith-Fields to her bed room and laid her in her mattress. He then laid down subsequent to her and fell asleep. He wakened once more at roughly 6:30 a.m., discovering her laying on her proper facet, with blood popping out of her proper nostril onto the mattress and never respiration, based on the police report.

“The entire day goes by and nobody reached out to the household in any respect,” mentioned Tavar Grey-Smith, one other brother of Smith-Fields.

The close-knit household says they went to the residence the following day after frantically calling and texting her, and had been referred to a Detective Cronin.

“They didn’t contact us, they did not tell us something. It’s loopy,” mentioned Jetter. “He mentioned she met someone on Bumble and … he appeared like a pleasant man, he sound like a extremely good man.”

However that is as a lot data as Jetter or the remaining of the household would get throughout that decision, because it abruptly ended.

“He mentioned ‘I will name you again,’ and simply hung up in my face,” Jetter mentioned.

The household mentioned the detective promised to come back by the residence. However based on them, he by no means confirmed up. The household says the connection with police devolved from there — with no contact from the division from Dec. 13 till Dec. 29.

The husband accused of killing a lacking mom of 4 had beforehand looked for international locations with out extradition. Gadget Clock’s Pei-Sze Cheng experiences.

Once they returned to the residence to filter their cherished one’s belongings, the household mentioned a brand new detective confirmed up out of the blue to inform them he’d taken over the case from Detective Cronin.

“We had been within the course of of cleansing out her residence — and he confirmed up … no person known as us no person advised us. He actually popped up like a genie,” Jetter mentioned. “The detective mentioned (Cronin) effed up, he tousled, he did not know what he was doing, he tousled the case.”

The household says they supplied proof that they’d collected to crime scene investigators, who arrived for the very first time that day. Some of the objects they handed over included a bloody sheet and a capsule.

“There was a giant circle of blood, within the center of the mattress, there have been two cups of drinks or no matter, subsequent to a bottle — they did not take none of that,” mentioned Jetter. “We had seen a condom, lube, different stuff in there. They’d taken none of this.”

Sources near the investigation advised the I-Staff that Matthew LaFountain was the person at Lauren’s residence, and a neighbor at his listed handle in Milford confirmed LaFountain’s identification. However the I-Staff was unable to succeed in the 37-year-old, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing. LaFountain has scrubbed his social media profiles off websites.

A particular squad inside the NYPD is in search of people who find themselves lacking. Gadget Clock’s Marc Santia experiences.

For Grey-Smith, LaFountain’s actions because the evening of Smith-Fields’ loss of life are questionable, as he hasn’t made any contact with the household. He is not certain if LaFountain has ever been questioned in his sister’s loss of life.

“Anybody who typically cared and so they had been the final particular person there, and you realize one thing dangerous occurred, you’ll have reached out,” mentioned Grey-Smith. “I’m sorry for the loss of your sister, your daughter. I used to be the final one together with her and I need you to know what occurred.”

Grey-Smith was additionally upset that police mentioned LaFountain was not cooperating with their requests for DNA samples.

“The police mentioned he acquired a lawyer, and so they had been speculated to get DNA, however he acquired a lawyer, and it’s going to be onerous to get DNA,” he mentioned. “When you’ve got nothing to cover, give your DNA, give them entry to allow them to rule you out if there’s nothing unsuitable you probably did that evening.”

The household’s final contact with police was on Jan. 4 at headquarters with their legal professional. He says detectives requested for DNA samples from kinfolk.

“What I consider is that the police failed to gather and protect that surroundings from the primary day,” mentioned legal professional Darnell Crosland, who has now filed a discover of declare to sue Bridgeport for negligence. The lawsuit claims key proof was not initially submitted to the state lab.

Jetter mentioned that race might have had one thing to do with the police’s dealing with of the case.

“I really feel like as a result of he’s a white man and she or he’s a Black lady, they’re simply throwing it below the rug,” Jetter mentioned.

“That evening, she was silenced. So we’re her voice,” mentioned Fields.

The Bridgeport Police Division didn’t return repeated messages from the I-Staff. In earlier statements, they’ve mentioned the investigation is open and energetic, and that detectives are ready for a closing report from the medical expert on the trigger and method of loss of life.

In a press release to Gadget Clock, a Bumble spokesperson mentioned that they’re “deeply saddened by information of Lauren Smith-Fields’ loss of life and have reached out on to the household to supply help.” The assertion goes on to say that the corporate has “been in touch with regulation enforcement, however they haven’t but requested any data.”