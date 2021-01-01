Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Admit card of Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment released, exam will be held from this date, here is the direct link

Police Head Constable Admit Card 2021: Punjab Police is conducting Computer Based Examination for the post of Head Constable (Investigation Cadre) from 11th September to 20th September 2021. Candidates who have applied for Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 can check their Punjab Police HC Admit Card status and updates on the official website of Punjab Police i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in or https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021. can.

Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of Punjab Police Head Constable Call Letter and a photo identity proof (Indian Driving License, PAN Card, Voter ID, Indian Passport, Aadhar Card) to appear for the Computer Based Test.

Each paper will be of 400 marks. Both the exams will be of 2-2 hours. The question paper will be in two languages. In case of any ambiguity with respect to any question or answer, the alternative thereof, the interpretation prepared on the basis of the English version shall prevail. There will be negative marking in the paper. Those who qualify the online test will have to appear for Document Verification, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Testing Test (PST).

How to Download Punjab Police Head Constable Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, click on the Recruitment link.

On clicking, a new page will open. Now you have to click on ‘RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF HEAD CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE’.

Now a new tab will open in front of you on the screen. Here you have to login by entering Application Number / Login ID and Password.

Now you will be able to download your admit card and take a printout of it.

Exam Pattern

Paper-1 – General Awareness Constitution Of India (50 Questions), Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Skills (30 Questions) and Punjabi Language (20 Questions)

Paper 2 – Logical and Analytical Reasoning (50 questions), Digital Literacy and Computer Awareness (30 questions) and English Language (20 questions)

