Police ID suspect accused of hookah lounge murder near Virginia Tech



Police have identified the suspect as one for killing one and injuring four others Shooting In a hookah lounge in Blacksburg, Virginia Late Friday night.

After the fatal shooting, police say the shooting took place at the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on North Main Street, a short walk from the Virginia Tech campus.

Virginia shooting kills 1 at Blacksburg hookah lounge, injures 4

“The Blackberg Police Department has issued six criminal warrants for 24-year-old Jameel D. Flint’s Roanoke, Virginia,” the Blackberg Police Department said in a statement.

Flint has been charged with first-degree murder for the murders of 18-year-old Ishia and Robinson, a student at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, as well as four counts of attempted murder in the first degree and one count for the use of a firearm when killing or attempting to kill four victims.

Blacksburg police said Flint is still alive and is thought to be armed and dangerous.

Another of the four people injured in the shooting was a student at Virginia Tech and he is recovering, according to an update from Frank Shoshock Jr., vice president of student affairs at Virginia Tech.

“We have contacted his family, and they have reported that their son is recovering and appears to be recovering well from surgery,” Shushok said in a statement, as reported by WVIR-TV in Charlottesville. “We continue to respect the student’s privacy, and we are grateful for the care and support he has received.”

The Blacksburg Police Department is asking anyone knowledgeable about the shooting to call (540) 443-1400. Anonymous phone calls can be made to the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing [email protected]

Paul Connor of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.