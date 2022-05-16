Police identify Laguna Woods church shooter



NewYou’ll be able to take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

Police have recognized David Chowk, 68, as the person behind the capturing at a church in Laguna Woods, California, on Sunday.

The suspect within the capturing at Laguna Woods Church has been recognized as David Chow, 68, of Las Vegas, N.V. He has been charged with one depend of homicide and 5 counts of tried homicide, the Orange County Sheriff’s Workplace stated. Stated Monday.

This story is breaking and will probably be up to date.