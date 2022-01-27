Police Identify Person Of Interest In Connection To 13-Year-Old Connecticut Boy’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose – Gadget Clock

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have identified a person of interest in a fentanyl overdose case in Connecticut.

A 13-year-old died after overdosing at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford on Jan. 13. Forty bags of the drug were found at the school.

Police say they then found 100 more bags of fentanyl in the seventh grader’s bedroom.

According to investigators, the person of interest is connected to the home and has a “history of narcotics.” So far, that person is not being called a suspect.