Police impersonator holds up gas station in Brooklyn
It happened on January 30 at 9 p.m. along Hamilton Avenue in Red Hook.
Police say the man pulled up to the station in a blue BMW sedan with temporary Texas tags.
He pulled out a gun, told the attendant he was a police officer and demanded gas.
The attendant complied, and the suspect made off with $70 worth of gas.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue pants.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help tracking him.
