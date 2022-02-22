Police impersonator holds up gas station in Brooklyn



RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and then robbing a Brooklyn gas station.

It happened on January 30 at 9 p.m. along Hamilton Avenue in Red Hook.

Police say the man pulled up to the station in a blue BMW sedan with temporary Texas tags.

He pulled out a gun, told the attendant he was a police officer and demanded gas.

The attendant complied, and the suspect made off with $70 worth of gas.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue pants.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help tracking him.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams’ subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11586320"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11586320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.

———-

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo