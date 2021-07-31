Police in China Detain Canadian Pop Star Kris Wu on Suspicion of Rape

The Chaoyang District branch of the Beijing police said in a social media statement on Saturday evening that it had investigated accusations posted online that Mr. Wu “repeatedly misled young women in sexual relations “. He said that Mr. Wu was detained while the criminal investigation was continuing.

Mr. Wu’s accuser Du Meizhu has publicly stated that when she first met Mr. Wu in December last year, she was taken by the singer’s agent to her home in Beijing. for work-related discussions. She said she was forced to drink cocktails until she passed out and was later in bed.

They dated until March, according to his account of events, when he stopped answering his calls and messages. She also said she believed he was targeting other young women.

Mr. Wu’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ms. Du could not be reached.

It was not immediately clear whether the police were specifically investigating Ms. Du’s allegations. In a statement in July, police released what appeared to be preliminary findings on Ms. Du’s allegations. Police said Ms. Du publicized her story “to improve her popularity online,” an assessment that was criticized by her supporters as a shameful victim.

The wave of support for Ms. Du was a sign that the country’s nascent #MeToo movement continues to grow despite the government’s strict limits on activism and dissent. After Ms. Du spoke out, her supporters flooded the social media pages of several brands, threatening boycotts if they did not abandon their partnerships with Mr. Wu, a campaign that quickly forced companies to distance themselves from it. him.