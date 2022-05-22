Police in Long Branch impose curfew after large party gets out of hand



LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) — Police in Long Branch, New Jersey imposed a 9 p.m. curfew after a crowd bought out of hand at Pier Village.

Police responded to the world Saturday evening after a large party bought out of hand.

Final summer time, there have been a number of related conditions of large-scale pop-up events in the identical space.

No accidents had been reported.

