Police in Long Branch impose curfew after large party gets out of hand
LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) — Police in Long Branch, New Jersey imposed a 9 p.m. curfew after a crowd bought out of hand at Pier Village.
Police responded to the world Saturday evening after a large party bought out of hand.
Final summer time, there have been a number of related conditions of large-scale pop-up events in the identical space.
No accidents had been reported.
