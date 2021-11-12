Police in Milan Search Homes of 4 People Tied to Protests Over Covid Passes

Italian police on Friday raided the homes of four people in Milan affiliated with the “No Green Pass” movement, a mixed group that has been protesting for weeks against a nationwide coronavirus health-pass order.

The four men, whose names were not immediately released, are being questioned on charges of harassing journalists covering their protests. Rallies have become commonplace in many Italian cities, causing traffic jams and disrupting daily life.

Milan’s counter-terrorism lawyer, Alberto Nobili, who is coordinating the investigation, confirmed that a search had been made.

Protests against coronavirus restrictions have become commonplace in Italy, as in many other countries in Europe. This week, the interior ministry instructed local authorities to ban demonstrations in some areas and to take measures to deal with unruly protesters.