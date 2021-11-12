Police in Milan Search Homes of 4 People Tied to Protests Over Covid Passes
Italian police on Friday raided the homes of four people in Milan affiliated with the “No Green Pass” movement, a mixed group that has been protesting for weeks against a nationwide coronavirus health-pass order.
The four men, whose names were not immediately released, are being questioned on charges of harassing journalists covering their protests. Rallies have become commonplace in many Italian cities, causing traffic jams and disrupting daily life.
Milan’s counter-terrorism lawyer, Alberto Nobili, who is coordinating the investigation, confirmed that a search had been made.
Protests against coronavirus restrictions have become commonplace in Italy, as in many other countries in Europe. This week, the interior ministry instructed local authorities to ban demonstrations in some areas and to take measures to deal with unruly protesters.
“It’s about the right to balance – the right to demonstrate, but also the right to work, study and one’s health,” Home Minister Luciana Lamorges said of the ministry’s instructions, which were made public in a statement released late Wednesday.
Protesters in several cities – particularly Milan, Padua and Trieste – staged repeated protests on Saturday afternoon, blocking traffic and restricting access to downtown stores. Protesters have objected to the government’s requirement that all workers receive a certificate known as a green pass to show that all workers have been vaccinated against the virus or have recently tested negative, or face fines and unpaid leave.
Local law enforcement officials have been asked to identify areas in each city where large gatherings should not take place as long as the Italian state of emergency remains in place. In most cases, this area will include busy downtown shopping areas.
The ministry said in a statement that the mayor and local officials could decide whether a meeting was required in their area of jurisdiction or a social distance.
