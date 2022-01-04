Police in Orange, New Jersey Investigate Death of 4-Year-Old Laniyah Bloodworth – Gadget Clock





Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Orange Police Director Todd Warren announced that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Orange Police Department are investigating the death of four-year-old Laniyah Bloodworth of Orange.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, first responders reported to a call of an unresponsive child in a home on Wallace Street in Orange.

According to authorities, first responders found a little girl who was subsequently transported to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m. the same day she was found.

Although Laniyah Bloodworth had unexplained bruising on her body, her cause and manner of death is pending autopsy, authorities said.

Jamil Welch, the 21-year-old boyfriend of the child’s mother, has since been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Attorney information for Welch was not immediately clear.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.