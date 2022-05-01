World

Police investigate disturbance at Roosevelt Field Mall; no shooting reported

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) — Nassau County Police are investigating some sort of disturbance at Roosevelt Field Mall.

Shoppers were seen running from stores in a panic.

Police are making it clear there was no shooting at the mall.

There is no word yet on what caused the commotion.

