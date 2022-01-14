Police investigating arson at Scotia business





SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation underway after a hearth was deliberately set in Scotia Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred round 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 25 Mohawk Ave. The hearth brought about injury to the outside of the constructing. Nobody was injured.

Police imagine the fireplace was the results of a dispute between people who had been a part of the focused business.

Anybody with info is requested to name the Scotia Police Crime Suggestions line at (518) 374-3110 x3201.

