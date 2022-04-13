Police investigating NYC subway station shooting; Liberal networks, Dems claim GOP will end democracy



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Subway Shooting Manhunt – A search is under way in New York City for a suspect accused of wearing a gas mask, setting up a smoke canister and shooting inside a Brooklyn subway station during a morning commute, leaving at least 29 people injured, five of them seriously. Continue reading.

Gasoline solution? – On Tuesday, President Biden said he was doing “everything” in his power to “reduce the price” of gas across the country. Continue reading.

Kidnapped Hawks – A California woman who faked her own abduction for 22 days in 2016 will admit that it was a fraud under an appellate agreement hitting prosecutors. Continue reading.

Mall shooting – Authorities are investigating a shooting where a 9-year-old girl was injured Tuesday evening at a mall in Victorville, California. Continue reading.

Supply drain – Boeing Co. transferred orders for its 141 aircraft to accounting limbo on Tuesday due to the war in Ukraine and international sanctions against Russia.. Continue reading.

Politics

Border Village – Immigrants who crossed the southern border into the United States have been seen taking selfies in front of the unfinished border wall, as the crisis continues to escalate. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – The Gadget Clock host says the Biden administration has created an economic crisis in America that could hurt Democrats year after year. Continue reading.

Jesse Waters – Gadget Clock Host says experts find it hard to believe when they are constantly making mistakes, related to inflation, COVID-19 lockdown and climate change. Continue reading.

No-show Kai – Representative Kai Cahle, who promised to give voters full-time representation, has been absent from the Capitol for most of this year. Continue reading.

Worse than Carter – Home Depot co-founder Ken Langon predicted that the United States would face a recession and called Biden worse than former President Jimmy Carter. Continue reading.

Media

Democracy 2.0? – At least according to MSNBC, ABC and CBS, as well as Democrat politicians, American democracy is probably coming to an end. Continue reading.

Red State Report – The Washington Post PR team posted a link to a job-listing site for a Texas reporter to advertise and track conservative culture. Continue reading.

Literally – NBC News in its report on the March inflation rate on Tuesday cited the White House’s “Putin price increase” talking point. Continue reading.

BLM Silence – ABC, CBS, and NBC are turning a blind eye to the Black Lives Matter company and the scandal surrounding the purchase of an expensive palace. Continue reading.

Not sunny in Washington – “The View” host Sunny Hostin said Biden was “innocent” for wanting to work with Republicans, saying he saw “the worst of people.” Continue reading.

Opinions

Everyone deserves a fair chance – Athletics is not teaching women and girls that they deserve fair competition. Continue reading.

Sen Blonde Frame – When President Biden ends the implementation of Title 42 at the border, we will see thousands more illegal immigrants coming to the United States. Continue reading.

Greg Gutfeld – Two weeks to flatten the curve has become two years to flatten the economy. Continue reading.

Dero Murdoch – Just as I predicted in August 2020, Joe Biden has declared war on school choice. Continue reading.

Stephen Moore, EJ Anthony – Since taking office, the real value of the average American’s earnings has plummeted, falling 4.5% in less than a year. Continue reading.

In other news

Mark Wahlberg – The Catholic Prayer and Meditation app Hello has launched a partnership with Mark Wahlberg, the app’s biggest name provider of content. Continue reading.

VET Deficit – Veterinarians are feeling burned out today – potentially affecting you and your pet because of the long wait time for veterinarian appointments and other problems. Continue reading.

Tommy’s tips – Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville told Gadget Clock Digital that he is happy for players to have the opportunity to prove themselves in the USFL. Continue reading.

Crime Wave – Gun violence is on the rise in and around Houston, and children are paying a rising price. Continue reading.

High-stakes divorce? – For the third time, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus have filed for divorce. What’s in danger? Gadget Clock talks to digital experts. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

How do you feel around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“Angel believes that creating this inflationary spiral biden could mean the end of the Democratic Party for a generation.”

– Laura Ingraham

Follow Gadget Clock on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletter

Gadget Clock first

Gadget Clock Opinion

Gadget Clock Lifestyle

Gadget Clock Entertainment (FOX411)

Download our apps

Gadget Clock

Fox business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Pipe

Watch Gadget Clock Online

Gadget Clock Go

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning. The first thing we will see in your inbox on Thursday.