Police investigating suspicious death in New Scotland

8 seconds ago
NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the Town of New Scotland. Police said the incident took place on Wednesday.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said it is believed to be an isolated incident, and the community is safe. No other details are being released at this time.

