Police Jobs: Bihar Police PET 2021: Forrester and Forest Guard PET Admission Card issued for 700+ vacancies in Bihar Police – csbc.bih.nic.in

Highlights Bihar Police issues PET admission card.

The PET of Foresters and Foresters will be held in January 2022.

Learn how to download tickets

CSBC Bihar Police Forester and Forester PET Admission Card 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) of Bihar has issued admission papers for Physical Fitness Test (PET) for the post of Forest Ranger and Forester in Bihar Police. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can now go to CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in to check and download their tickets.



A total of 720 vacancies in Bihar Police will be filled through this recruitment drive. How to download PET Admission Card and vacancy details can be seen below.

Learn how to download tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Forest Department’.

Step 3: Here, click on the link ’16-12-2021 Information: Download your e-Admit Card for Forrester’s PET’ or ‘Information: Download your e-Admit Card for Forest Guard’s PET’.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password.

Step 5: Your CSBC PET Admission Card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

When and where will PET take place?

PET examination for recruitment of Forest Ranger (Adv. No. 04/2020) in Bihar Police will be held on January 10, 2022 and PET examination for Forest Ranger (Adv. No. 03/2020) will be held on January 11, 2022. Candidates sitting for PET will have to visit Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, (Gate No. 1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna-800001 as per the time mentioned on the admission card.

Vacancy details

Forester for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department – Total 236 posts

Bihar Police Forest Ranger – Total 484 Posts

