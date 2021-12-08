Police Jobs: Constable Jobs: 2400+ Bumper Recruitment of Constables for 10th Pass, This is Notice of Assam Police, Here is Salary

Highlights Opportunity to get a job in the police.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

A total of 2450 posts of constables are vacant.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Assam Police Department has issued bumper recruitment notification for constable posts. Eligible candidates will be recruited in the new Commando Battalion of Assam Police. Police Recruitment Notification has been published on 07 December 2021 on the official website slprbassam.in. Online applications will start from 13th December 2021 and forms can be filled up till 12th January 2022.



A total of 2450 vacancies for constables will be filled through this recruitment drive (Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021). Candidates who get jobs in the police will be paid a good salary every month. Assam Police Recruitment 2021 notification and important information can be viewed directly below the link.

Vacancy Details (Assam Police Constable Vacancy 2021 Details)

Constable (AB) Male and Transgender – 2220 posts

Constable (AB) Women – 180 posts

Constable (AB) Nursing – 50 posts

Total number of vacancies – 2450

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed HSLC (Class 10) or equivalent examination from any recognized board can apply for this recruitment. In addition, Diploma in Nursing for the post of Constable (Nursing). The age limit of candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 21 years on 01 January 2021. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

What is the pay scale?

According to a notification issued by the Assam Police Department, a recruitment drive will be held to fill the vacancies of 2450 constables for the new Assam Commando Battalion. Candidates who get the job by fulfilling all the qualifications and criteria will be given the benefit of Rs.5600 (Pay Band-II), Rs.14000-60500 grade pay and other allowances accepted as per rules. There will be no application fee for this recruitment.

Selection Process for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021

Candidates whose applications are found to be suitable in all respects will be required to appear for Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Fitness Test (PET).

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website link