Police Jobs: Delhi Police Jobs: Recruitment for these posts in Delhi Police, Salary up to Rs.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021:This is good news for candidates preparing for police recruitment. Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHC) has issued notification for recruitment of various posts. The posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Accounts Officer (A0) and Computer Operator will be filled here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline till December 14, 2021. Below is the complete information about Delhi Police jobs and how to apply.



If you are eligible and looking for a government job (Sakari Job 2021) then you can apply for this recruitment. Delhi Police will be recruiting technical and non-technical personnel on contract basis. Details of posts included in the recruitment, vacancies, eligibility, eligibility and salary are given here. For more details, direct link of Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

See details of vacancies in Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 here (Delhi Police Vacancies 2021 Details)

Junior Engineer (Architecture) – 01 post

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 01 post

Junior Engineer (QS&C) – 01 post

Accounting Officer – 01 post

Computer Operator – 01 post

Total number of vacancies – 05

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

To apply for the post of Junior Engineer, one must have B.Tech or BE or Diploma in Engineering in the relevant subject from any recognized university or institution. In addition, at least three years of experience is required. To apply for the post of Accounts Officer, an MBA or M.Com with three years of experience in the field of accounting. Candidates with Diploma in Computer Applications and 6 months work experience can apply for the post of Computer Operator.

Find out how much you get paid (pay scale)

Junior Engineer (JE) – Rs. 35000 per month

Accounts Officer – Rs. 40,000 per month

Computer Operator – Rs. 25000

Learn how to apply (How to apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2021)

Eligible and aspiring candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting the office of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Engineering Branch, 6th Floor, MSO Building, IP Estate, New Delhi-110002 on or before 14th December, 2021. Applications can be submitted on all working days from 10 am to 5 pm. You can visit the instructions link below for more details.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 Notification