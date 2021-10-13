Police Jobs: Here 700+ vacancies for various posts including Constable, Steno, LDC, 10th pass also apply, see salary – Goa Police Jobs for Constable, LDC and various posts, check government job details

Highlights Bumper recruitment in Goa Police.

Vacancies for several posts including Constable, LDC, Steno.

Apply by November 8.

Police Jobs 2021, Goa Police Recruitment 2021: There is good news for young people preparing for police recruitment. Director General of Police, Government of Goa, Police Headquarters, Panaji has published recruitment notification for various posts including Police Constable, Pharmacist, Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Online applications have started from 12th October 2021 on the official website goapolice.gov.in.



Candidates with ITI, Degree and Diploma 10th, 12th pass can apply for Police Recruitment. More than 700 vacancies will be filled through Goa Police Recruitment 2021. For complete information about Goa Police Jobs, you can see the direct link of the notification given below.

Vacancy Details (Police Vacancy 2021 Details)

Police Constable – 734 posts

Pharmacist – 6 posts

Stenographer – 2 posts

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 5 posts

Barber – 4 posts

Washerman – 3 posts

Nursing Assistant – 3 posts

Mess Servant – 14 posts

Sweeper – 2 posts

Total number of vacancies – 773 posts



Who can apply?

Must have 10th pass for Police Constable. Passed 12th for Barber, Washerman, Nursing Assistant, Mess Servant and Sweeper and ITI Certificate in Related Trade. For Stenographer and LDC, Diploma or 12th pass from AICTE is required for computer knowledge and 30wpm typing speed in English. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

On November 8, 2021, the age limit for applicants for the post of Police Constable is minimum 18 years and maximum 28 years. The maximum age limit for other posts is 45 years. There will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category as per government norms.

Also read: FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for more than 200 posts here, will be paid under 7th Pay Commission

Application fee

Candidates in General and OBC category will have to pay Rs.200 and SC, SST, OBC, PWD, EWD, EWS and former employees will have to pay Rs.100 as application fee.

How to apply?

Download the application from the above official website of Goa Police Department. Submit the application along with required documents to Police Headquarters, Panaji Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Kurchoram Police Station, Madgaon Police Station and Vasco Police Station before 8th November.

Also read: UGC: Assistant Professor job will be available without PhD, compulsory removed till July 2023

How much salary will you get (pay scale)

Police Constable – Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 (Salary Level-2)

Pharmacist – Rs. 29200 to 92300 (Salary Level – 5)

Stenographer – Rs.25500 to Rs.81100 (Pay Matrix Level – 4)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 (Salary Level-2)

Barber – Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 (Pay Level-2)

Dhobi – Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 (Salary Level-2)

Nursing Assistant – Rs. 18000 to 56900 (Salary Level-1)

Mess Servant – Rs. 18000 to 56900 (Salary Level-1)

Sweeper – Rs. 18000 to 56900 (Salary Level-1)

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website