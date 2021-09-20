Police Jobs: HSSC SI Jobs: Haryana Police Recruitment Admission For Hundreds Of Sub-Inspectors Issued, How To Download – hssc si Admission Form 2021 Released On hssc.gov.in, Download Stages
Highlights
- Haryana HSSC SI Recruitment Exam Admission Card Issued.
- The exam will be held on September 26, 2021.
- Check HSSC Daroga recruitment details here.
HSSC (Haryana Staff Selection Commission) will conduct offline examination for recruitment of female and male candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector in the State Police Department.
When will the Haryana Police SI recruitment exam be held?
The HSSC Police Recruitment Examination will be held on 26th September 2021 in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. Check out the important information here –
HSSC SI Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card
Step 1: Visit the Commission’s official website (HSSC) or http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.
Step 2: Click on the Login ID link on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will open.
Step 4: Enter your login ID here.
Step 5: Your ticket will open on the computer screen.
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.
Vacancy Details (HSSC SI Vacancy 2021 Details)
A total of 465 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Haryana SI Jobs) will be filled through this recruitment drive. There are 400 vacancies for male candidates and 65 vacancies for female candidates. Online applications are invited from 19 June to 09 July 2021.
Download HSSC SI Admission Card here
Official website
