Police Jobs: HSSC SI Jobs: Haryana Police Recruitment Admission For Hundreds Of Sub-Inspectors Issued, How To Download – hssc si Admission Form 2021 Released On hssc.gov.in, Download Stages

The exam will be held on September 26, 2021.

Haryana HSSC SI Admission Card 2021: This is important information for candidates preparing for police recruitment. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued admission papers for the examination for Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021 in Haryana Police. Candidates who had applied for the Men and Women Group C Daroga Recruitment Examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.



HSSC (Haryana Staff Selection Commission) will conduct offline examination for recruitment of female and male candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector in the State Police Department.

When will the Haryana Police SI recruitment exam be held?

The HSSC Police Recruitment Examination will be held on 26th September 2021 in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. Check out the important information here –

HSSC SI Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the Commission’s official website (HSSC) or http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

Step 2: Click on the Login ID link on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter your login ID here.

Step 5: Your ticket will open on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Vacancy Details (HSSC SI Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 465 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Haryana SI Jobs) will be filled through this recruitment drive. There are 400 vacancies for male candidates and 65 vacancies for female candidates. Online applications are invited from 19 June to 09 July 2021.

