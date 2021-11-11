Police Jobs: Police Jobs: Applications are open for recruitment of JK Sub-Inspector of Police, a total of 800 vacancies for graduates, see details
The Board (Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board) said in a notification, “The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board invites online applications from eligible candidates to participate in the selection process for the post of UT cadre of Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Applications are invited. Candidates will be recruited under the Home Department. “As per advertisement number 06/2021, the last date for submission of online application is December 10.
Who can apply?
Candidates who have completed a degree from any recognized university or institution can apply for a police job. Eligible candidates should have minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 28 years on 01 January 2021. The direct link of JK Police SI Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Selection Process for JK Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021
The JKSSB selection process will be based on written test, physical standard test (PST) and physical endurance test (PET). To qualify for the next stage of the selection process i.e. PET, the candidate needs to pass PST.
Physical Standard Test (PST)
For men: Height: 5′-6 “(minimum), Chest: 32” (without extension) and 331/2 “(bloated)
For women: Height: 5′- 2 “(minimum) but for candidates from Gorkha community, minimum height of 2” will be waived.
Application fee
Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have to pay an application fee of Rs.400 / -. Other applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550 / – through net banking, credit or debit card.
Learn how to apply online
Click on the Apply Now link of advertisement number 06/2021 on the official website of the Board, ssbjk.org.in. Sign up and create a profile to register. Login and fill out the application for the post, upload the documents and pay the fee. Your form will be submitted. Download the form and take a printout for future reference.
