Police Jobs: Police Jobs: Applications are open for recruitment of JK Sub-Inspector of Police, a total of 800 vacancies for graduates, see details

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

JK police filled hundreds of SI posts.

Apply online by December 10, find out how?

Police Jobs, JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for 800 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police. The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has started the recruitment process for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). There is a huge opportunity for candidates preparing for Police Recruitment (Government Job 2021). Below you can see the important details of recruitment and how to apply online.



The Board (Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board) said in a notification, “The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board invites online applications from eligible candidates to participate in the selection process for the post of UT cadre of Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Applications are invited. Candidates will be recruited under the Home Department. “As per advertisement number 06/2021, the last date for submission of online application is December 10.



Also Read: Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment for 4588, 10th, 12th Pass Get Government Job, Apply From Here



Who can apply?

Candidates who have completed a degree from any recognized university or institution can apply for a police job. Eligible candidates should have minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 28 years on 01 January 2021. The direct link of JK Police SI Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Selection Process for JK Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021

The JKSSB selection process will be based on written test, physical standard test (PST) and physical endurance test (PET). To qualify for the next stage of the selection process i.e. PET, the candidate needs to pass PST.

Also read: Railway jobs: 12th pass will also get government jobs in railways, salary under 7th CPC, see full details

Physical Standard Test (PST)

For men: Height: 5′-6 “(minimum), Chest: 32” (without extension) and 331/2 “(bloated)

For women: Height: 5′- 2 “(minimum) but for candidates from Gorkha community, minimum height of 2” will be waived.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have to pay an application fee of Rs.400 / -. Other applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550 / – through net banking, credit or debit card.

Learn how to apply online

Click on the Apply Now link of advertisement number 06/2021 on the official website of the Board, ssbjk.org.in. Sign up and create a profile to register. Login and fill out the application for the post, upload the documents and pay the fee. Your form will be submitted. Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online application link

Official website