Police Jobs: Police Jobs: Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced 800 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector, find out how to get government jobs.

Highlights JK Police SI Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

A total of 800 posts of sub-inspectors are vacant.

You can apply online from November 10.

JKSSB Police SI Recruitment 2021: If you are preparing for police recruitment, this is a golden opportunity to apply for you. Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued notification for Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021 (SI Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.



800 posts of Sub-Inspectors are vacant in Jammu and Kashmir Police

A total of 800 vacancies will be filled through the JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021 campaign. The online registration process will start from November 10 and will last one month. Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format through the official website on or before December 10, 2021. The date of J&K Police SI Recruitment 2021 Examination will be notified soon. A direct link to important information and notifications will appear below.

Who can apply?

For JK Police SI Recruitment 2021 (JK Police SI Recruitment 2021), Bachelor Degree from any recognized University. If we talk about age, on January 01, 2021, at least 18 years and not more than 28 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

JK Police SI Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021 is for Home Department in JK Police. The dates of the written test will be announced later and those who pass the test will be eligible for the next rounds namely Physical Examination Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). Finally the shortlisted candidates will undergo a medical fitness test through SSB.

Application fee

General category applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs.550. In case of Scheduled Castes (Scheduled Castes), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, the fee payable will be Rs. Fees have to be paid through net banking, credit or debit card.

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021 Notification

