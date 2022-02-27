Police looking for group of violent thieves wanted in multiple robberies across Manhattan



INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) — Police in Manhattan are looking for a group of violent thieves responsible for at least seven robberies.

All seven robberies happened in a two-week span, and in a couple of cases, the thieves hit the same location twice.

The group attacked a delivery worker on 60 Cooper Street in inwood and began attacking. In this case, they got away with $200. Remarkably, the delivery worker was not seriously hurt.

The other six incidents all played out in a similar fashion.

The individuals are described as four males, approximately 16 to 20 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

