Police Make Arrest in a Series of Random Shootings in Missouri



Lt. Craig Longworth of the St. Louis County Police Department said, “These are very violent acts that happened in a very short time. “It simply came to our notice then. Why? I can’t answer that. ”

As of Sept. 21, police announced that the same gun had been used in three recent killings, and they sounded a public alarm. A few days later, another death occurred: Ferguson, Mo. The body of a man was found here with a gunshot wound to the head and arm.

“The common denominator between them is handgun cases. We know they came from the same handgun, “Richard Quinn, the FBI’s special agent in St. Louis, told reporters Monday. “We also had a description of several witnesses and one victim who highlighted the unique physical features of the subject. However, there we ran a little bit against the wall. ”

Detectives received a significant lead from Kansas City police, where two more murders took place in the same high-rise apartment building in late October and early November, just a few days apart. According to the affidavit, Mr. Reid knew at least one of his victims was enough to exchange hundreds of messages.

Police had footage of a man with a crescent tattoo on his forehead leaving the scene. Mr Reed, who has a crescent tattoo on his forehead, had left his ID on the front desk of the building, according to the affidavit.

On Friday, police said they learned Mr. Reid had purchased an Amtrak ticket to return to St. Louis from Kansas City. They followed him. Before he reached his destination, Independence, Mo. He landed in and had a handgun attached to all of Missouri’s crime scenes when officers arrested him.

Mr Reid was initially arrested on federal charges of transporting firearms across the state with intent to commit a crime. The city of St. Louis later charged him with two counts of murder, and the county charged him with two counts.