Police: Man violently attacks Keyport, New Jersey police officer, drags him with car



KEYPORT, New Jersey (WABC) — Police are searching for a suspect behind a violent attack on an officer in New Jersey.

Investigators say the officer caught the man attempting to steal a car’s catalytic converter in Keyport early Friday morning. The officer tried to stop the thief and a struggle ensued.

Investigators say the man got into a gray or silver car.

Authorities say the suspect hit the officer with the car and dragged him while pulling away from the scene on Main Street.

The officer is okay and recovering.

The suspect remains on the loose.

