Police: Men smash front window of Brooklyn jewelry store with sledgehammer, make off with $150K worth of goods



CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are investigating yet another smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in New York City.

The latest target was ‘Rio De Oro Jewelry’ in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

Police say three men smashed a front window with a sledgehammer, removed multiple items, and then fled.

Police have not yet connected this robbery to similar smash-and-grab robberies at other jewelry stores in Brooklyn and the Bronx, but the owner of Rio De Oro says he has his suspicions.

He says the thieves made off with $150,000 in goods.

