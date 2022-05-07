World

Police: Men smash front window of Brooklyn jewelry store with sledgehammer, make off with $150K worth of goods

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Police: Men smash front window of Brooklyn jewelry store with sledgehammer, make off with 0K worth of goods
Written by admin
Police: Men smash front window of Brooklyn jewelry store with sledgehammer, make off with 0K worth of goods

Police: Men smash front window of Brooklyn jewelry store with sledgehammer, make off with $150K worth of goods

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are investigating yet another smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in New York City.

The latest target was ‘Rio De Oro Jewelry’ in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

Police say three men smashed a front window with a sledgehammer, removed multiple items, and then fled.

Police have not yet connected this robbery to similar smash-and-grab robberies at other jewelry stores in Brooklyn and the Bronx, but the owner of Rio De Oro says he has his suspicions.

He says the thieves made off with $150,000 in goods.

ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos

A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.

———-
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Police #Men #smash #front #window #Brooklyn #jewelry #store #sledgehammer #150K #worth #goods

READ Also  Gabby Petito's mother files new lawsuit against estate of Brian Laundrie

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment