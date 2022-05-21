Police: Missing Long Island teen may have taken train, traveled outside NYC; Silver Alert Issued

Police: Missing Long Island teen may have taken prepare, traveled outside NYC; Silver Alert Issued
Rachel Nugent, 14, was final seen leaving her dwelling on Outdated Dock Street in Kings Park at roughly 6:45 a.m. Saturday. Investigators imagine she may have taken a prepare to New York Metropolis and may have traveled out of state.
Nugent is 5’1″, 145 kilos with quick black hair and braces.
She was final seen carrying a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe, and white sneakers.
She was carrying a two-tone lengthy strap purse and carrying her garments in a pink shoulder strap bag.
Detectives are asking anybody with data on Nugent’s location to contact 911 or name the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.
Silver Alert is a program carried out in Suffolk County to alert the general public about people with particular wants who have been reported lacking.
