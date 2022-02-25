Police: Nearly $500,000 in merchandise stolen from Upper East Side luxury consignment shop
NEW YORK – Police say a group of thieves stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a luxury consignment shop on the Upper East Side.
It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Real Real on Madison Avenue near East 71st Street.
According to police, seven people entered the shop and took jewelry, watches and handbags worth about $498,000.
Some of the individuals got away in a white four-door sedan.
Police have released photos of two of the individuals and the vehicle.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
