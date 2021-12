Police need help finding wanted Ashland man





ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is turning to the public for help locating a suspect in a home invasion. They say James S. Hartley, 38, of Ashland is wanted for questioning.

Police warn that Hartley may be armed. If you or someone you know have information about Hartley or his whereabouts, contact police at (518) 622-3344.

