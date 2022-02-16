Police: NYC man attacks MTA bus driver with tree branch



A man in New York City was the target of a search for a MTA bus driver who attacked him with a tree branch on Wednesday. Police reported that a 39-year-old man got out of the bus, grabbed a tree branch, re-entered and hit the female bus driver’s arm as he proceeded with his attack on the MTA driver’s right hand.

He threw a tree branch at her and fled the scene. The NYPD described the suspect as a partially bald man between the ages of 30 and 40, with black and white facial hair. The driver was not treated for any injuries. According to the New York Post, the MTA issued a statement calling the law “provocative and unacceptable.”

“MTA bus operators should never act out of fear for the life of this city and their safety and the safety of their passengers. The attack was unpleasant and unacceptable, and MTA will work with the NYPD to identify the attacker and bring them to justice,” they said. The statement said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, light blue jeans and black sneakers.