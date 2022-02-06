Police Officer Shot In Foot In Harlem – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was injured in a shooting Saturday in Harlem.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near a housing complex on Broadway near West 131st Street.

According to police, the officer was shot in the left foot and was last reported to be in stable condition.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting, and police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.

It’s unclear if the officer was on duty or off duty at the time of the shooting.

The victim is the seventh officer to be shot this year.

Stay with CBS2 News and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.