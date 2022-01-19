Police officer shot in leg during confrontation with armed suspect in the Bronx



BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) — A police officer was injured during a confrontation with an armed suspect in the Bronx Tuesday evening.

In keeping with police, an officer encountered a person with a weapon round 9:30 p.m. in entrance of 2356 Lorillard Place in the Belmont part.

Police sources say there was a scuffle over the gun. During the confrontation, the suspect’s weapon went off and each the officer and suspect had been shot in the leg.

Each have non-life threatening accidents and had been taken to St. Barnabas Hospital

“I hear the taking pictures and all these police coming right here — and it was harmful after which we got here right here and we confirmed that they shoot a police,” witness Dineily Sosi mentioned.

In accordance authorities, the officer didn’t hearth their weapon. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene.

That is breaking information. This story shall be up to date as extra info turns into out there.

