Police Officer Stabbed, Suspect Shot in Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

Police Officer Stabbed, Suspect Shot in Brooklyn

1 day ago
Police sirens generic image San Diego

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot in the leg in Brooklyn Thursday, according to two senior police department sources with knowledge of the case.

Few details were immediately available regarding what happened in front of a DMV on West 8th Street in Coney Island, between Neptune and Surf avenues, just before 1 p.m.

The police officer is expected to survive, as is the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in custody, the sources said.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement response. The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area because of an investigation but didn’t immediately provide additional information on the case.

Video of the scene was posted to the Citizen app.


