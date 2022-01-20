World

Police On The Scene In Wakefield Section Of Bronx Following Reports Of Gunfire – Gadget Clock

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Police On The Scene In Wakefield Section Of Bronx Following Reports Of Gunfire – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Police On The Scene In Wakefield Section Of Bronx Following Reports Of Gunfire – Gadget Clock

Police On The Scene In Wakefield Section Of Bronx Following Reports Of Gunfire – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating following a report of photographs fired within the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed there was gunfire at 3950 Bronx Blvd. within the Wakefield part of the borough.

READ MORE: NYPD Narcotics Detective Wounded In Taking pictures On Staten Island Hailed As Hero For Defending Fellow Officers

There was no fast phrase on who fired the photographs and police stated no officers had been injured within the incident.

We’ll have extra on this creating story on the CBS2 Information at 5 & 6 p.m.


#Police #Scene #Wakefield #Section #Bronx #Reports #Gunfire #CBS #York

READ Also  world-cup-ms-dhoni-allrounder-sam-curran-to-miss-whole-tournament-for-england-cricket-team-due-to-injury-during-ipl-2021 - Former champion team before T20 World Cup Big blow to MS Dhoni's all-rounder out of the entire tournament

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts