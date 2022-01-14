Police Question Person Of Interest In Deadly Shooting Of 19-Year-Old Kristal Bayron Nieves At East Harlem Burger King – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are questioning an individual of curiosity within the lethal capturing of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves at a Burger King in East Harlem.

There’s no phrase but on how investigators tracked the particular person down or their identification.

Thursday evening, neighborhood leaders gathered for a candlelight vigil exterior the quick meals restaurant.

Bayron Nieves was shot and killed on the job there throughout a theft early Sunday morning.

“Kristal was the long run. She had potential and promise. She’s precisely what we would like our younger folks, doing the best factor. And but, she was nonetheless the sufferer of gun violence,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson mentioned.

Surveillance video captured the armed, masked suspect.

A $20,000 reward is being provided for data resulting in an arrest and conviction within the case.