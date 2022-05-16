Police recover modified flare gun, stolen car in Albany



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three juveniles have been arrested in Albany after police mentioned they had been discovered to be in a stolen car. The Albany County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned the 15-year-old, 13-year-old, and 12-year-old had been additionally discovered to be in possession of a modified flare gun.

Get the newest information, climate, sports activities and leisure delivered proper to your inbox!



On Might 14, deputies stopped a car that was reported stolen in Troy hours earlier than. After activating the emergency lights, police mentioned the driving force of the stolen car sideswiped a Sheriff’s Patrol Unit inflicting minor injury.

The car stopped on Ontario Avenue simply north of Clinton Avenue. 5 teenagers exited the car and fled the scene on foot. Police mentioned three of the juveniles had been apprehended. Whereas looking out the stolen car, deputies mentioned they discovered a flare gun modified to shoot reside ammunition.

The modified flare gun recovered by deputies in Albany (ACSO)

The modified flare gun recovered by deputies in Albany (ACSO)

Man allegedly distracts staff as pal steals from Tremendous Footwear



Costs

Third-degree felony possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree felony possession of stolen property (felony)

The juveniles had been issued look tickets for Albany County Probation. They had been launched to a authorized guardian.