Police recover modified flare gun, stolen car in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three juveniles have been arrested in Albany after police mentioned they had been discovered to be in a stolen car. The Albany County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned the 15-year-old, 13-year-old, and 12-year-old had been additionally discovered to be in possession of a modified flare gun.
On Might 14, deputies stopped a car that was reported stolen in Troy hours earlier than. After activating the emergency lights, police mentioned the driving force of the stolen car sideswiped a Sheriff’s Patrol Unit inflicting minor injury.
The car stopped on Ontario Avenue simply north of Clinton Avenue. 5 teenagers exited the car and fled the scene on foot. Police mentioned three of the juveniles had been apprehended. Whereas looking out the stolen car, deputies mentioned they discovered a flare gun modified to shoot reside ammunition.
Costs
- Third-degree felony possession of a weapon (felony)
- Third-degree felony possession of stolen property (felony)
The juveniles had been issued look tickets for Albany County Probation. They had been launched to a authorized guardian.
