Police Recruitment 2021: Application Date extended for Assistant Public Prosecutor Post. Check here for latest updates

Police Recruitment 2021: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the last date to apply for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Category-7). Candidate Telangana Police APO Recruitment 2021 official website for tslprb.in You can apply online through 4 September 2021. Earlier the last date to apply was 29 August 2021.

Through this process, 151 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor will be recruited. In which 68 posts of Multi Zone – I and 83 posts of Multi Zone – II are included. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 54,000 to Rs 1,33,630 per month. Let us tell you that the selection of the candidate for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor will be done on the basis of written examination. There will be two papers of 3 hours in this recruitment exam. For detailed information, candidates can check the notification available on the official website.

How to apply for Telangana Police Recruitment 2021

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website tslprb.in.

Step 2: After that click on Apply Online option.

Step 3: Candidates who have not registered, register first.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, candidates fill the required information in the application form.

Step 5: After submitting the application, candidates should pay the application fee through online mode.

To apply, the candidate must have a Bachelors degree in any discipline apart from a Bachelors degree in Law from a recognized university. Apart from this, the candidate should have practice as an advocate for minimum 3 years and their age should not be more than 34 years.