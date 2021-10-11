Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Constable Driver Post in Goa Police before 21 October. Check latest updates here

Police Recruitment 2021: Goa Police has recently released the notification for the recruitment of Police Constable Driver Grade 3 Posts. All interested and eligible candidates Goa Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2021 You can apply in the prescribed format on or before 21 October. Application form for recruitment to the post of Constable Driver Goa Police Official Website citizen.goapolice.gov.in Available on.

According to the notification, a total of 55 posts of Constable Driver will be recruited through this process. Selected candidates for the post of Constable Driver in Goa Police will be given salary ranging from Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 per month under Pay Matrix Level – 2. Let us tell you that the selection of candidates for recruitment to these posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination.

Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021: More than 950 posts of Sub Inspector are vacant, candidates up to 34 years can apply

In terms of eligibility, candidates must have passed Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination or equivalent examination for recruitment to the post of Constable Driver. Also, candidates should have knowledge of Konkani language. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. If this recruitment is being done under sports quota, then players representing the state or country in national or international competition in any sport can apply for these posts. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Application process started for more than 2000 posts, candidates will not have to give any exam

All interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable Driver in Goa Police can submit their application in the prescribed format by 21 October. Any application sent after this date will not be accepted. Please tell that to apply, candidates of General / OBC category have to deposit an application fee of Rs 200. Whereas, SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs.100. Check official website for more details.