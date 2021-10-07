Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Legal Consultant Posts in Delhi Police before 14 October. Check here for latest updates

Police Recruitment 2021: Delhi Police has issued a notification for the recruitment of Legal Consultant posts. All interested and eligible candidates Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 official website for delhipolice.nic.in But you can apply online till 14 October 2021. The application process for recruitment to these posts has been started from October 6.

According to the official notification, a total of 11 posts will be recruited through this process. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of their experience in the criminal legal field. The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the Selection Committee. After which a panel of advocates will be recommended by the selection committee.

For recruitment to the posts of Legal Consultant in Delhi Police, the candidate should have a law degree from a recognized university. Also the candidate should be a Registered Legal Practitioner. Apart from this, the candidate should have at least 5 years experience in criminal cases. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should not be more than 65 years as on 1 October 2021 for recruitment to these posts in Delhi Police. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

ITBP Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for recruitment to these posts, candidates will have to pay this fee

All interested and eligible candidates Delhi Police Legal Consultant Recruitment 2021 You can download the application form from the official website of Delhi Police. After this send your application and other necessary documents to the room no. 623, Tower 2, New PHQ, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi from 10 AM to 5 PM from 14 October 2021. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For more details candidates check official website.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Recruitment to these posts in Income Tax Department, 10th pass can also apply

Apart from this, Chhattisgarh Police has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander. interested candidates Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021 You can apply through the official website till 31 October. 975 posts will be recruited through this process.