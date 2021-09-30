Police Recruitment 2021: Apply offline for Constable Driver Posts before 21 October. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Police Recruitment 2021: The selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 per month.



Police Recruitment 2021: Goa Police has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Police Constable Driver (Grade 3). interested candidates Goa Police Recruitment 2021 official website for citizen.goapolice.gov.in You can apply through prescribed format on or before 21 October.

According to the official notification, a total of 55 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 26 posts are reserved for General category, 8 posts for ST category, 19 posts for OBC category and 2 posts for EWS category. Selected candidates for the post of Constable Driver in Goa Police will be given salary ranging from Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 per month under Pay Matrix Level – 2.

Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination or equivalent examination for recruitment to the post of Constable Driver. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. Apart from the educational qualification, candidates should also have 2 years experience as a driver. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to other posts including faculty, apply till this date

The selection of candidates for recruitment in Goa Police will be done on the basis of written examination. This written test will be of 100 marks and candidates need to secure a minimum of 35% marks to crack it. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application for recruitment to the post of Constable Driver in the prescribed format by 21 October. To apply, General / OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Whereas, SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs.100. Check official website for more details.

UPSC Interview 2021: Should betting be given legal status in India? These questions asked in UPSC interview