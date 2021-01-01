Police Recruitment 2021: Apply offline for various sports personnel post before 10 September. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Police Recruitment 2021: There is good news for the candidates who are looking for the job in Police. Kerala Police has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Sports Personnel in various sports categories in the department. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in offline mode on or before 10 September. Please note that the application process has been started from August 10.

A total of 43 vacancies of Support Personnel will be recruited through this process. For recruitment to these posts, candidates must have passed HSE or equivalent examination. Please note that no relaxation in eligibility will be given for any particular category. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for the recruitment should be between 18 years to 26 years. However, the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. Apart from this, the height of the male candidate should be 168 cm. Whereas, the height of female candidates should be 157 cms. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates for recruitment to Kerala Police will be selected through a Selection Test conducted by the Selection Committee constituted by the Government. For salary related or other information, candidates can check the notification available on the official website.

Interested candidates can send their applications for recruitment along with other necessary documents to the Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police Battalion, Perurkada, Thiruvananthapuram – 695005 latest by 10 September at 5 PM. Applications sent with the prescribed deadline and incomplete will not be accepted. All candidates application form official website of Kerala Police http://www.keralapolice.gov.in You can download through . Before applying, you must check your eligibility through the notification available on the official website.