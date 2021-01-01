Police Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Constable and Sub Inspector posts at kspsports21.ksponline.co.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Police Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the notification for the recruitment of Police Constable and Police Sub Inspector (Civil) posts under Sports Quota. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts by 29 September 2021 on the official website of Karnataka State Police. kspsports21.ksponline.co.in can apply on. However, the last date for submission of online application fee is 1 October 2021. Please inform that the application process for these posts has been started from August 31.

Through this process, 80 posts of constable will be recruited. In which, 19 posts of female constable and 61 posts of male constable are included. At the same time, 20 posts of Police Sub Inspector will be recruited. In which, 13 posts of male constable, 5 posts of female constable and 2 posts of INS are included.

To apply for the post of constable, candidate should have passed PUC II or class 12th examination from a recognized board. Whereas, for the post of Sub Inspector, the candidate must have a degree recognized by the UGC. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 19 years to 25 years to apply for the constable post. At the same time, the age of the candidate for the post of Sub Inspector should be between 21 years to 28 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested and eligible candidates for KSP Police Recruitment 2021 can apply online through official website kspsports21.ksponline.co.in till 29 September 2021. To apply for the post of constable, candidates of General and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Whereas, for the post of Sub Inspector, the application fee is Rs 500. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

